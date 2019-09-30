'One-off opportunity' to buy Cumbrian farm

The sale of Thorny Knowe farm in Cumbria is said to be a 'one-off' for this year

A 277-acre livestock farm in Cumbria has come to the market in what is said to be a 'one-off opportunity' for potential buyers.

Thorny Knowe, located near Penton, is one of few ring-fenced farms to come onto the Cumbrian land market this year.

It has most recently been run as a sheep farming enterprise, according to property agents H&H Land & Estates.

The farm is said to be 'well-maintained' in terms of both the land and infrastructure with 'high-quality' land.







In recent years, most fields have been re-fenced, with new gates and ditches cleaned out.

Included in the sale is a central farmyard with a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, stables and a three-bedroom farmhouse.

The three-bedroom farmhouse has planning consent for the erection of a two-story extension.

H&H says that during 2019, the opportunities to buy complete farms have been 'very scarce'.

Thomas Armstrong, assistant director for H&H, said: “There is nothing similar on the market at all, so this really is a one-off for this year as we have seen no farms of this calibre and size coming to the market in this area of Cumbria.

“In terms of the farm itself, it is a traditional Cumbrian mixed livestock farm. The land, infrastructure and buildings have been well cared for and it provides someone with a tremendous opportunity.

“Being in such a renowned grass-producing area with buildings suitable for establishing both a sheep and or cattle farming enterprise we are expecting a lot of interest.”

The land, which split into 12 field enclosures, is well-suited to productive grassland and is registered for Basic Payment purposes.

There are 108.96 non-SDA entitlements included in the sale and will be transferred to the successful buyer.

Although the land is not currently registered for any environmental schemes, a parcel of about 22.5 acres has been managed for the benefit of wildlife and the environment.

With ongoing management, the land has the potential for inclusion into Countryside Stewardship Schemes and for additional income sources.

In addition, as there are wooded areas, becks and streams, the lie of the land also lends itself to setting up a small-scale shoot.

Thorny Knowe is being offered for sales through the Carlisle office of H&H Land & Estates with a guide price of £2,375,000.