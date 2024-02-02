'Outstanding' Lake District upland grazing parcel launches to market

An opportunity has arisen for buyers to invest in over 162 acres of 'outstanding' upland grazing deep in the Lake District.

The parcel of upland meadow and grazing land is situated in the Lake District National Park, four miles from Windemere and Kendal.

H&H Land & Estates, which launched the sale, said it was 'delighted' to offer the first substantial parcel of land to come to the Cumbrian market in 2024.

The 'land at Lord’s Lot' is expected to attract highly competitive interest for its location, its amenity value, and its suitability for environmental schemes, carbon offsetting and Biodiversity Net Gain, the firm said.

The land benefits as grazing and mowing grassland for livestock farming, and it has until recently been used for pheasant shooting and deer stalking.

It offers flora and fauna, biodiversity and nature conservation interest, but it is free of environmental designations.

It is well suited to the government’s environmental schemes that offer support for the protection and enhancement of its existing natural assets.

H&H Land & Estates’ associate director Rachel Bagshaw said: “Opportunities to acquire a parcel of land of this size in this part of Cumbria on the open market are becoming increasingly scarce.

“We know that it is going to appeal to a broad range of potential buyers.

“We would highly recommend early enquiries from potential purchasers, whatever their interest.”

Both lots comprise ring-fenced parcels with good access, natural water supplies and views across the Winster Valley and the Lakeland fells.

They offer biodiversity interest and high sporting and amenity value, with potential for Countryside Stewardship and carbon offsetting initiatives such as the Wood Pasture and Biodiversity Net Gain schemes.

The land at Lord’s Lot is offered as a whole or in two lots:

• Lot 1: 25.77 acres (10.43 hectares) – offers over £200,000

• Lot 2: 136.35 acres (55.18 hectares) – offers over £600,000