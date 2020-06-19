'Outstanding' livestock farm for sale in Scottish Borders

Langlee Park was formerly part of the Langlee Estate

An 'outstanding' livestock farm in the Scottish Borders has been brought to the market, extending to over 82 acres.

Langlee Park, located outside Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, includes substantial outbuildings, parkland, grazing and woodland.

Rural agency Galbraith explained that the sale of the property represented a 'rare opportunity' for buyers.

The land extends to 81.2 acres principally comprising pastures and woodland, with about 61.8 acres of grazing and parkland and about 19.4 acres of woodland. The land is classified as Grade 3.1 by the James Hutton Institute.







There is an area of Christmas trees harvested every year. The land also includes an orchard, poly tunnels, hen run, wild flower meadows and a wildlife pond.

A new wood of 6.5 acres was planted in 2019 including a wide range of tree species.

Alex Inglis of Galbraith said: "Its situation is ideal - surrounded by attractive countryside and only two miles from one of the historic towns of the Scottish Borders.

“In addition to the lovely garden with its ornamental pond, terrace and over 80 varieties of rhododendrons, there is an orchard, extensive areas of woodland, wildflower meadow, orchid meadow and pony paddocks.

"This property offers all the elements for a wonderful rural lifestyle.”

Langlee Park was formerly part of the Langlee Estate and enjoys a scenic location, whilst being accessible to both Jedburgh and the A68, half a mile away.

The property is for sale for a guide price of £750,000. For further information please contact Galbraith.