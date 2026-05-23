'Perfect storm' conditions see tractor crash risks soar during harvest

Collisions involving tractors and farm machinery soar during harvest season, with drivers being warned to take extra care on countryside roads this summer.

New figures from NFU Mutual show crashes involving agricultural vehicles and third parties are 56% more likely between May and September than during the rest of the year.

The insurer and rural road safety campaigner warned that a combination of harvesting activity, tourist traffic and good weather was creating a “perfect storm” on rural routes.

Farmers across the UK are already beginning silage cutting to build winter feed stocks for livestock, while haymaking and crop harvesting are expected to intensify throughout the summer.

These busy months bring a sharp rise in tractors towing heavy trailers and wide machinery travelling between fields and farms.

At the same time, millions of holidaymakers and day trippers are expected to head into the countryside over the bank holiday period and summer months.

NFU Mutual’s latest claims data showed there were an average of 391 monthly collisions involving agricultural vehicles between May and September 2025, compared with 251 per month during the rest of the year.

After a wet start to the year, the insurer said many farmers could be forced to work intensively during dry weather windows to catch up on fieldwork, leading to even more machinery movements on narrow country lanes.

Research carried out for NFU Mutual also found that 35% of UK motorists feel uncomfortable navigating agricultural vehicles on rural roads.

Andrew Chalk, rural road safety specialist at NFU Mutual, said the summer months created additional risks as farming activity and tourism increased at the same time.

“The fact that harvesting needs to be done in good weather creates a perfect storm when it comes to road safety,” he said.

Chalk warned that collision numbers consistently rose during harvest season and urged all road users to remain patient and alert.

“Our research has shown that 23% of motorists have been involved in a collision on a rural road, and that 26% felt unprepared to drive on rural roads after receiving their licence,” he said.

He added that almost 10,000 people lost their lives on rural roads in the decade ending in 2024.

NFU Mutual is urging motorists not to overtake tractors or farm machinery unless it is clearly safe to do so and to allow extra room for agricultural vehicles turning into fields.

The organisation also reminded farmers to ensure trailers and machinery are roadworthy before harvest work intensifies.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are also being advised to remain aware of hazards commonly found on countryside lanes, including mud on roads, blind bends and animals.

Many agricultural vehicles may only be travelling short distances between nearby fields, while large machinery often has limited opportunities to pull over safely on narrow roads.

Chalk said patience and awareness could make a major difference in reducing avoidable collisions during the busy harvesting season.

“Motorists and cyclists should remember they are likely driving only a few miles or to the next field opening, so be patient, give agricultural vehicles room to turn and don’t drive too closely to them,” he said.

With harvest activity expected to intensify over the coming weeks, NFU Mutual said patience and awareness from all road users would be critical in helping prevent avoidable collisions.