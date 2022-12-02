'Pioneer in precision farming': John Deere launches new 5ML series

With the new 5ML Series, which includes the flagship 5130ML, John Deere introduces its most intelligent and powerful narrow tractors for use in high-value crops to date.

The 5ML series is a pioneer in precision farming for high-value crops, according to the US agri-machinery giant.

The tractors can be equipped with the John Deere technology package for precision farming and deliver a maximum output of 134 hp.

A unique feature is the integrated AutoTracTM guidance system, which has been integrated directly into the tractor's dashboard, eliminating the need for an additional activation or display.

With its equipment, the 5ML makes it possible to combine different work steps, and the integrated guidance system enables the driver to work even on long days.

With the optionally available Gen 4 display on the 5ML, every step of the tractor's work can be documented and transferred to the John Deere Operations Centre, available free of charge.

Here, all operations can be monitored, planned and analysed, enabling the farmer to make agronomic decisions.

With 1ClickGo AutoSetup from John Deere, settings for the documentation and execution of the work steps, such as an application rate for a crop protection measure, can be set up via the Operations Center.

As soon as the tractor enters the respective field, the defined job appears on the display - all the driver has to do is confirm and start working.

Via the John Deere Operations Center, the 5ML can be connected to software applications from partner companies that enable site-specific farming specifically for high-value crops.

Furthermore, John Deere's Connected Support can maximise the uptime of the 5ML. With the customer's explicit consent, machine data is analysed remotely while the 5ML is in operation.

(Photo: John Deere)

If an irregularity is detected, the local John Deere dealer is automatically informed, who then notify the customer of the impending malfunction before the machine's performance is affected.

The John Deere PowerTech Plus engine in the new 5130 ML is a 4.5-litre four-cylinder with a solid torque rise of 30% and a maximum output of 134 hp.

The mechanical PowerQuad Plus transmission has four of the optionally available Powr8 transmission eight power shiftable gears. When range shifting the matching powershift gear is automatically selected.

The 5ML not only impresses with its engine power, but also with its hydraulic output of 117 l/min.

This allows implements with high hydraulic power requirements to be connected directly to the tractor hydraulics without the need for an externally PTO-driven hydraulic pump.

Furthermore, a combination of different applications is possible. Time can be saved by, for example, pruning trees and tilling the soil at the same time. In addition, the tractor is ready for use with front loaders.

A special feature is the lift capacity of the 5ML, which totals 4900 kg at the ball ends of the rear hydraulics.

At the front hydraulics it is 2900 kg, with a payload of 3500 kg. Combining a high payload with maximum lifting capacity enables the attachment of large implements.

The 5ML tractors can be ordered from January 2023.