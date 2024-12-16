'Pioneering' environmental baselining pilot signs up 170 farms

The first measurements of a new 'pioneering' environmental baselining pilot for the farming industry start this month, with 170 farms chosen to take part.

The Environment Baselining Pilot, which is being led by AHDB and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), aims to measure the environmental impact of farms across Britain.

As part of it, UAV specialists Bluesky will be carrying out LiDAR scanning using a plane or drone to estimate above-ground carbon stocks and provide run-off water maps.

LiDAR scanning provides detailed terrain data by measuring the height of both the terrain and any above-ground features such as hedges and trees.

This data is a unique aspect of the project, presenting the 170 farms with information about their land which will bring new insights into its environmental value and impact.

The farms taking part in the project range across the beef, lamb, dairy, pork, cereals and oilseeds sectors.

AHDB is investing £2.5m in the pilot and QMS is funding the beef, lamb and pork activity in Scotland, with an investment of £375,000.

Their long-term vision is to create the opportunity for a nationwide standardised data set across the beef and lamb, cereals and oilseeds, dairy and pork sectors.

AHDB said this would bring integrity to the industry and enable more accurate reporting of emissions and the environmental impact of agriculture.

Chris Gooderham. AHDB environment director said: “We are pleased to have confirmed the 170 farms, out of 500 that applied to be part of the project.

"The start of LiDAR measurements marks an important first step of the pilot in beginning to understand the environmental credential of the farms taking part.”

Sam Ward, from Lincolnshire Pork Co and who is taking part in the project, said he applied so he could put an actual number on the amount of carbon the farm stores.

"Being a pig business, we know our emissions are likely to be positive, but we are on the journey to reducing our emissions and this baselining is a key part of that," he said.

"We hope to get in depth measurements about our farm’s carbon sink, and to identify a road map going forwards of what more we can do as a business."

Further measurements to build the environmental picture of participating farms will continue in 2025 and will include soil carbon and nutrient testing, and a carbon audit.