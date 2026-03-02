'Please go and get tested': Farmers share prostate cancer message

Prostate cancer now affects one in eight men in the UK — and two Aberdeenshire farmers are urging others not to ignore the warning signs.

Pat Machray OBE, president of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), and vice-president Bert Maitland have spoken publicly about their own diagnoses in a bid to break what they see as a culture of silence around men’s health in agriculture.

In farming, long hours and a determination to “just get on with it” can mean health concerns are pushed to the bottom of the list.

Both men say that mindset needs to change.

They share their experiences in two awareness videos filmed by RSABI, the charity supporting people in Scottish agriculture, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis of what is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, around one in eight men will develop the disease during their lifetime, with risk increasing due to age, family history and ethnicity.

Early detection, they stress, can dramatically improve outcomes.

Mr Machray said the support he received after his diagnosis made a profound difference.

“The support I received from family, friends and colleagues was wonderful. I was very open about having prostate cancer - why wouldn’t I be? It happened. That’s life,” he said.

“The NHS and UCAN (the Urological Cancer Charity) were faultless with their support and professionalism. There are so many people there to help you and they will do all they can. If you have any symptoms or any concerns at all, please go and get tested.”

Typical symptoms can include changes in urination, difficulty passing urine, blood in urine and persistent pelvic discomfort — though prostate cancer can also develop without obvious early signs.

Both farmers emphasise that delaying a check-up can have serious consequences, particularly in a sector where routine health appointments are often postponed during busy periods such as lambing and harvest.

RSABI’s Health Hut team — doctors and nurses with farming backgrounds — has been reinforcing that message at marts, shows and rural events, providing information on symptoms and encouraging men to speak to their GP if concerned.

Awareness efforts are set to intensify this summer as part of the RHASS Presidential Initiative, with a major drive planned around the 2026 Royal Highland Show, which runs from 18–21 June.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said sharing personal stories can help overcome stigma and save lives.

“By encouraging people to be more open about this disease and to take action quickly to seek medical advice if they have any concerns, the initiative will almost certainly help to save lives,” she said.

RSABI provides free practical, financial and emotional support — including counselling — to those in Scottish agriculture.

Its confidential helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0808 1234 555, and calls do not appear on phone bills.