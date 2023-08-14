'Positive prospects' for UK meat and dairy exports to Americas

New analysis by AHDB has outlined 'positive prospects' for red meat exports to Central and South America, as well as dairy opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The levy board's latest report has revealed new opportunities for further exports, particularly for offal, in Central America.

Currently, the UK has export health certificates to export red meat to only two countries in the region, which includes South America and CAPDR (Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic).

Strong competition from the US, Brazil and Argentina adds to the challenges the UK faces in this market, the report said, but there is potential ahead, particularly for offal.

AHDB also looked at the possibility of the UK expanding the amount of commodity level red meat to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa, as well as more premium cuts to the latter.

Longer term opportunities for dairy also exist in South Africa as a larger cheese importer than other Sub-Saharan countries.

While it is hard to generalise in such a diverse region, the UK has a foot in the door, AHDB said in its report.

It said UK red meat and dairy exporters can, in the long term, take advantage of the opportunities that arise as this region develops further and its population expands.

The levy board's latest analysis concludes its series of Prospects for UK agri-food exports analyses launched in January this year.

The series offers a comprehensive insight into where UK exporters can maximise opportunities for red meat and dairy products over the next decade.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Purewal, AHDB senior economist, said: “The ultimate aim of our analysis is to provide insight and analysis for our producers and exporters to understand the opportunities and challenges of trading in different parts of the world.

"Cultivating these opportunities adds value back into the supply chain on behalf of our levy payers while supporting the UK government’s ambition to become a ‘Great Trading Nation’.”

Dr Phil Hadley, AHDB international trade development director welcomed the latest report: “We know there is interest across the world for British products.

"We need to fully understand the market dynamics and demands to make the most of the opportunities if producers are to continue to maximise returns.”