'Quality Meat from Britain' brand hopes to maximise exports to Europe

Ambitions to maximise the potential of British red meat exports to Europe are being given a boost with the roll-out of the new Quality Meat from Britain brand.

Delivered by AHDB, the initiative is dedicated to promoting British red meat, showcasing what the UK has to offer when it comes to products and standards.

The levy organisation aims to provide consistency of messaging around provenance and high production standards for British red meat, especially for the European market.

The new website supports the roll out of the Quality Meat from Britain brand, which launched in the second half of 2024.

It provides key information on British red meat in English, French, Dutch, German and Portuguese, with Turkish, Spanish and Italian to be included later this year.

Europe remains the UK’s biggest trading partner. Globally, red meat exports were worth £1.7 billion in 2023 with shipments to the EU accounting for £1.3 billion.

Gareth Renowden, AHDB head of international marketing, said consistency of messaging was key to driving success in multiple markets.

He said: "Quality Meat from Britain is about just that - having one voice for one brand, showcasing the world class red meat products that Britain has to offer.”

Quality Meat from Britain branding is also set to feature at international events and on digital platforms to coincide with the website launch.

The brand has already been rolled out in other markets around the world and featured strongly on the AHDB red meat stand at the 60th anniversary of SIAL Paris, the international food show, in October.

Mr Renowden said that, ultimately, the brand aimed to help drive both the volume and value of red meat exports into Europe.

“The brand has been used at events globally and has been well received so we know that it lands well with existing and potential new customers," he added.

"We still see further opportunities for our levy payers so the launch of this website, underpinning the roll out of our Quality Meat from Britain branding will play a significant role in supporting that ambition.”