'Quick thinking' farmer hailed by police after blocking fly-tippers

A 'quick thinking' Warwickshire farmer has been hailed by the police after he blocked fly-tippers who had illegally dumped waste on land.

The farmer came across the offenders who were dumping a large amount of commercial waste on land in the Maxstoke area, on 10 February.

He then positioned his own vehicle in such a way that meant the fly-tippers had no way of leaving the scene of the crime.

Police were then contacted, with the local rural crime policing team arriving on the scene of the crime.

Since then, Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team (RCT) took to social media to hail the 'quick thinking' farmer.

The team said: "On hearing the incident on our radios, RCT officers attended to exercise that little known power of seizure of both vehicles under the Environmental Protection Act."

Rural crime officers then made sure all the rubbish was returned to the vehicles by the offenders before seizing them, according to the post.

The team added: "The offenders now risk losing both vehicles as well as being dealt with for the obvious offences."

It comes after Defra recently published figures showing there were over 1 million fly-tipping incidents on public land last year, a decrease of 1% compared to 2022.

However, rural campaigners warned that it 'barely scratches the surface' of the crime, as the figures did not cover incidents on private land.