'Rare opportunity' to buy commercial farm in Wales

Crescent Farm is a commercial farm in Flintshire, extending in total to 78 acres (Photo: Atchams)

A 78-acre property consisting of pasture land is now on the market, offering buyers a 'rare opportunity' to acquire a commercial farm in Wales.

Crescent Farm, located in Holywell in Flintshire, consists of 77.84 acres (31.50 hectares) and is available for sale as a whole.

According to Atchams Chartered Surveyors, the property presents a 'real opportunity for a variety of buyers in the marketplace'.

The farm has over 8,250 square feet of farm buildings, some of which may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents.

(Photo: Atchams)







The farm was formerly a dairy unit, but has recently been used for livestock grazing and haylage.

Atchams Chartered Surveyors explains that tenders to be submitted by 19 August 2020. Forms are available by request.

The farm is for sale as a whole by informal tender with a guide price of £750,000.

Viewings are only available on the specified viewing dates and in accordance with strict Covid19 viewing guidelines.