'Rare opportunity' to purchase 164-acre livestock farm in Cheshire

A 'rare opportunity' has arisen for a buyer to purchase a productive mixed farm in the Cheshire countryside.

Marbury Heyes, located near the village of Marbury, comes with all of the amenities required for livestock grazing, mowing or arable rotations.

It comprises a number of outbuildings suitable for a range of uses and is all set in 164 acres (67 hecatres).

The ringfenced farm has previously been run as a dairy operation, most recently for youngstock rearing.

The land is currently utilised as high quality pasture but is equally well suited to arable rotations.

There are well kept fences with mature trees and hedgerows, and the most productive land benefits from a number of water troughs.

The land has a combination of loamy and clayey fertile soil and is beneficially distributed in large open fields, several of which are 20 plus acres.

George Beer, of Roger Parry & Partners, which is selling the farm, said the sale "offers a rare opportunity to purchase a wonderfully positioned farm".

He added: "The property has the potential to be a fantastic statement country house in a highly desirable location.”

The eight bedroomed house is of brick construction with a tile roof and has a number of character features, including exposed beams throughout.

The dwelling is a Georgian property and benefits from views over the Cheshire countryside. However, internally it requires full refurbishment.

There are also a number of traditional and modern farm buildings which provide an opportunity for conversion to either amenity buildings or further residential accommodation, subject to gaining the correct planning consents.

Marbury Heyes is on the market with Roger Parry & Partners with a guide price of £2,750,000 as a whole or three separate lots.