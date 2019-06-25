'Rare opportunity' to purchase 195 acre Lake District farm

The farm includes Lowther Barn, a tea room and two en-suite letting rooms (Photo: Savills)

Potential buyers have an 'incredibly rare opportunity' to purchase a 195 acre diversified farm on the shores of the Lake District for £2.2m.

The farm includes over one mile of Ullswater lakeshore, beyond which the land gently rolls into Martindale interspersed with mature trees and woodlands.

The wider farm includes the Lowther Barn Café with two letting rooms, two self-catering wooden cabins beside the lakeshore as well as traditional farm buildings, land and woodland.

The land comprises of productive meadow, pasture and woodland. There are additional fell grazing rights.

The farm sits on one mile of Ullswater lakeshore (Photo: Savills)







Will Douglas, of the northern farm agency team at Savills, said the sale presents an 'incredibly rare opportunity' to purchase a diversified farm with a large amount of lake frontage.

“In addition to benefitting from productive meadow, pasture and woodlands, the current owners have renovated the farmhouse and diversified to create various additional business opportunities.

(Photo: Savills)

“The two lakeside cabins are for holiday use and provide an idyllic location for glamping and the café sits in an elevated position with panoramic views in a spot which is particularly popular with walkers.

“The sale provides a fantastic opportunity for someone looking for a different way of life, with the added benefit of a beautifully renovated farmhouse and a readymade business opportunity,” he said.