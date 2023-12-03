'Real danger': NFU leads campaign for national sky lantern ban

The NFU is leading a campaign for a total ban of sky lanterns in England and Wales as farmers say they continue to cause problems to the safe running of their farms.

The union has joined forces with farming, environment, animal and fire organisations to call for a national ban of sky lanterns as part of a long-running campaign to ground them for good.

Since May 2022, more than 100,000 members of the public have signed its petition calling on the government to follow the lead of hundreds of local councils and introduce an outright ban.

Parliament recognises 100,000 signatures as the most significant milestone a petition can reach.

Environment Minister Trudy Harrison MP has responded by saying that Defra have now commissioned research into the harms caused by sky lanterns.

In November 2023, the NFU wrote to Defra again, calling for them to share the research findings given the ongoing support from the public calling for a ban.

Every year up to 200,000 sky lanterns are released in the UK and farmers continue to report the threat they are posing to their farm businesses.

Farming groups say these floating flames are highly dangerous and can start wildfires, kill livestock, destroy crops and set homes and buildings alight.

Germany, Austria and Brazil are among the countries that have already implemented a total ban.

Following campaigning which mobilised thousands of people to email their council, 187 councils out of 333 across England and Wales have voluntarily banned sky lanterns. But this only covers the land they own.

Now the union has launched a petition so that farmers and the public can show their support for a total ban.

It follows a letter to Environment Minister Rebecca Pow that detailed how other countries considered the release of sky lanterns to be an environmental crime due to the harm they cause animals, habitats and the countryside.

NFU vice president David Exwood said sky lanterns continued to be a real danger to many living and working in the countryside.

He said: "They can cause serious injury to livestock if they are eaten, particularly with so many calves and lambs in the fields in the spring and summer months.

“As the weather gets and drier the potential for damage to crops and buildings is also increased.

“By launching this petition and galvanising the support of the British public, we can show the UK government, and the Defra minister with responsibility, Jo Churchill MP, that there is widespread support for a total ban of sky lanterns in England and Wales.

"I urge farmers and growers to add their name and help ground sky lanterns for good."