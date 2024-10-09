'Real progress' being made in Scottish farm landlord-tenant relations

A new report published by Scotland's Tenant Farming Commissioner has highlighted 'real progress' by land agents in improving industry standards.

Released today (9 October), it highlights the positive impact of the TFC’s recommendations and the widespread adoption of the guidance by agents.

But while the sector has made significant strides, instances of poor practice still exist, the report concludes.

It follows the findings of a 2018 review of the conduct of agents working on behalf of landlords and tenants in agricultural holdings.

Surveyed over 1,000 participants, it examined the state of landlord-tenant relations, particularly focusing on the role of agents.

At that time, concerns were raised, with 17% of both landlords and tenants reporting dissatisfaction with agent conduct.

In response, the TFC issued key recommendations to improve practices, in line with the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016.

Today's new report evaluates how widely these recommendations have been adopted and how agent behaviours have changed since 2018.

Through 16 in-depth interviews, the research found a high level of awareness and adherence to the TFC’s guidance across the sector.

It also found a proactive approach by agents to improving industry standards and encouraging productive communications between landlords and tenants.

Tenant Farming Commissioner Bob McIntosh said the review showed 'real progress', adding that Scotland's agricultural sector was 'embracing meaningful change'.

"The shift towards more collaborative, less confrontational relationships between landlords and tenants marks a major turning point," Mr McIntosh said.

"While there is still work to be done, this is a significant step toward a fairer and more sustainable future for the industry."

Agents and organisations reported adjusting their practices based on the recommendations, with many professionals, including solicitors and surveyors, regularly referencing the TFC’s guidance in their work.

The feedback from both agents and industry bodies was largely positive, with many noting that relationships between landlords and tenants, traditionally fraught with tension, have become more collaborative and solution focused.

Several organisations highlighted that they have developed staff training programs, particularly in areas like interpersonal skills and lessons learned from difficult cases.

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) is also being utilised to reinforce these improved standards across the sector.

But despite the positive news, some challenges remain, the Tenant Farming Commissioner's report concludes.

Increased costs and stretched resources have been a point of friction, particularly for smaller organisations, which, while aligned with the TFC’s recommendations, may not have formally adopted new practices.

The report also notes that although the sector has made significant strides, instances of poor practice still exist.

Given the small sample size of the research, the findings are considered indicative rather than conclusive, and the Scottish Land Commission recommends a follow-up assessment in five years.