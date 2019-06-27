'Renowned' dairy farm for sale in Lanarkshire

East Tarbrax has been farmed by the same family for a total of 107 years

A substantial dairy farm of over 500 acres currently supporting 150 milking cows and followers is up on the market.

East Tarbrax Farm, located near Shotts in north Lanarkshire, has an 'established' and 'renowned' history in the local dairy industry.

It comes equipped with an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings including 3 robot milkers, and two dwelling houses.

According to estate agency Galbraith, the farm presents a 'rare opportunity' to acquire a commercial dairy farm within central Scotland.







Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “The farm is ideally suited for modern dairy farming and accompanied by a productive block of 523.33 acres of pasture and silage ground.

“East Tarbrax is a very productive holding and this, coupled with the development potential of the land close to Shotts, is likely to attract a wide range of buyers.”

Some of the farmland to the north of the holding, adjacent to Shotts, offers longer term development potential, subject to the necessary planning consents.

There are three Fullwood Merlin robotic milking machines and housing for up to 430 head of cattle.

The farm has a two storey farmhouse with a private enclosed garden, although the property is in need of renovation.

There is a further three-bedroom detached cottage with a large garden.

The farmland has been classified as Grade 4.1 and Grade 4.2 by The James Hutton Institute.

The current owners have ensured the land has benefited from a healthy supply of slurry and farmyard manure and have undertaken an extensive programme of drainage and reseeding of the land over the years.

They also receive an income stream from an 80kw turbine and telecom mast, allowing for efficient and sustainable running of the dairy enterprise.

East Tarbrax Farm is for sale as whole or in two lots as follows: Lot 1: Offers Over £1,830,000; Lot 2: Offers Over £45,000; As a whole: Offers Over £1,875,000.