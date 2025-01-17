'Renowned' mixed arable farm in East Lothian now for sale

A 'renowned' mixed arable farm in the heart of East Lothian extending to nearly 620-acres (250ha) has come onto the market for over £8 million.

Penston Farm, near Macmerry, includes a large block of productive Grade 2 and 3.1 arable land, a C-listed traditional farmhouse and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

The current owners have farmed Penston for over 70 years and have significantly improved and invested in the farmland and infrastructure during their tenure.

The farming system has historically been centred on a mixed arable operation, with cereals, potatoes and temporary grass grown as part of the rotation.

The land has benefitted from regular applications of farmyard manure generated from the livestock enterprise, which has focused on the finishing of 500 store cattle, and 1,000 store lambs per year which regularly top the livestock marts.

The farmland is well-suited to growing a variety of crops, including winter and spring barley, wheat, and vegetables such as potatoes along with regular grassland rotation and fodder rape.

Two traditional semi-detached cottages in need of modernisation are also included in the sale, as well as a further detached cottage now in ruins.

The farmland includes an area of zoned employment land of about 34 acres to the east of Macmerry Industrial Estate, offering potential for development.

(Photo: Galbraith)

It also includes a further area of land extending to 43 acres which may present further development opportunities in terms of wider expansion of Macmerry to the East.

Duncan Barrie, partner at Galbraith who is handling the sale, called it a rare opportunity to acquire a 'first class' mixed farming unit.

He said: "[It] offers superb potential to continue as an existing agricultural holding or pursue further development opportunities, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

"There is also the potential to reinstate and modernise the cottages to generate additional revenue streams if desired and also land within the local development plan may offer an excellent opportunity for longer term development.

“The farmhouse and steading are located centrally within the holding and surrounded by open countryside known as ‘Scotland’s Breadbasket’ due to its temperate climate and rich soils.”

(Photo: Galbraith)

The range of modern and traditional farm buildings at Penston are separated into two steadings, and comprise a large grain store, two large cattle and machinery sheds, and several traditional stores.

In addition, there is a further range of outbuildings which were constructed during the Second World War to house personnel associated with the nearby Macmerry Aerodrome.

The buildings comprise former billets, a squash court and the original cinema/church building.

They are currently used for general ancillary storage and as a workshop but may present further alternative uses, subject to planning consents.

Penston Farm, near Macmerry, is for sale with Galbraith as a whole for £8.2m or in three lots.