'Route to Rural' drive seeks new faces for land careers

A nationwide drive has been launched to encourage school leavers, graduates and career changers to consider a future in rural surveying, as demand for new entrants grows.

The Route to Rural campaign, led by the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) with support from colleges, universities and industry partners, aims to open up the profession to a wider audience.

A dedicated Route to Rural Week begins today (21 October), backed by a social media push using the hashtags #routetorural and #trustedadviser.

The campaign highlights opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds, from those leaving the military to students unsure about their next steps.

Dedicated webpages explain the routes into the sector and list firms offering work experience placements. “Two weeks are rarely the same in this job,” the campaign notes, urging people to sample the variety of work on offer.

Rural surveyors – also known as land agents, auctioneers and agricultural valuers – play a key role across the countryside, from private firms and landed estates to utilities, charities and government bodies.

They are “trusted advisers” on issues ranging from access and tenancy to government schemes, valuations and diversification projects.

Although CAAV membership has risen 16% in the past eight years, firms report a shortage of candidates for an increasing number of roles.

The gap is being felt most keenly as farmers and landowners adapt to rapid change — from shifting government support schemes to renewable energy projects and new environmental land management policies.

“Rural surveying offers a chance to work in the countryside, engage with a wide range of people and problem-solve to add real value to businesses,” said Rosie Salt-Crockford, rural surveyor for Country Land and Business Association (CLA) South East. “It’s a profession where you can make a tangible difference.”

Entry into the profession requires both academic study and practical experience before candidates sit the RICS and/or CAAV exams to qualify.

Universities including Reading, Harper Adams and the Royal Agricultural University continue to train future land agents, while new routes such as Plumpton College’s apprenticeship allow people to “earn as they learn.”

Salt-Crockford said she would be happy to discuss the career with CLA members and their families: “This is a profession worth considering — there really is a route for everyone.”