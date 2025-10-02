'Sad loss to farming' as Lineholme Garage closes after a generation in trade

A well-known West Yorkshire agricultural engineering firm has ceased trading after decades of service, with all stock, machinery and equipment now being sold through an online auction.

Lineholme Garage, long established as a one-stop shop for agricultural engineering customers nationwide, has closed its doors, bringing an end to a business that has supported farmers for a generation.

Specialist asset advisory and restructuring firm Walker Singleton has been appointed to handle the disposal of the stock, which is being sold in 400 lots via an online auction closing from 12pm on 9 October.

The auction includes a substantial selection of trade-counter stock, covering new parts, spares and consumables — from PTO shafts and linkage parts to socket sets and hand tools.

A treasure trove of consumables and parts for classic and vintage tractors is also among the lots, including David Brown body panels and engines.

Lineholme’s back workshop equipment is likewise on offer, ranging from crank shaft polishers and grinders to a test facility for cylinder heads, valves and injectors — some of which has never been commissioned.

Commenting on the closure, Walker Singleton director Dan Hey said: “This is a sad loss to the farming and plant industry both locally and further afield. The company had not only the equipment but also a lifetime of knowledge that is irreplaceable.”

He added: “A collective decision has been taken to dispose of the assets via online auction. This is an exciting opportunity for farmers, plant operators and enthusiasts to purchase equipment, parts and tools that have been invested and collected for decades.

“The investment in quality is reflected in the names available, Snap-On, Bradbury, Colchester, Smart & Brown and many, many more. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the quality, quantity and range available.”

All lots can be viewed online, with in-person viewings available by appointment.