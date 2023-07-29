'Sea change' in attitude needed to bolster UK food security, MPs warn

The government has been told by a cross-party group of MPs to commit to a 'sea change' in its attitude towards food security.

The new report, by EFRA Committee, pointed out that only a little over a half (54%) of the food eaten in the UK is home-grown or home reared.

It said shocks to international trade such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brexit had exposed some of the UK’s vulnerabilities.

MPs who sit on the Committee urged the government to develop a suite of key food security indicators – from farm inputs to retailer outputs – to monitor and ensure food security.

They pointed out that migrant labour fills 99% of seasonal harvesting jobs. It said the number of visas available to migrant labourers was lower than had been requested by the NFU and that labour shortages had led to some UK food production being moved overseas.

The report said the government must address this shortage and “prioritise the country’s long term food security ahead of other considerations”.

MPs also said it was risky that there was only one factory in the UK producing nitrogen – an important fertiliser for the industry.

The Committee recommended that the government looks into increasing the production of nitrogen fertiliser in the UK – while also examining the incentives offered by other governments to competitor plants.

EFRA also called in the "broadest terms for a sea change" in the government’s attitude towards food security.

The report quoted the farming minister, Mark Spencer MP, as saying “household affordability of, and access to, food” is not part of the definition of food security. The Committee report replied: “We disagree”.

The report said the high and sustained rate of food inflation meant many households were having to take measures to save money like skipping meals. This could lead to physical and mental health consequences.

EFRA's report said: “We recommend that the government should change its position”.

Chair of the Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill, said: “Food security matters to us all. It is vital to farmers; it is vital to other food producers. And of course, it is vital for every citizen up and down the land to have a square meal at a reasonable price.

“But surprisingly, the government does not appear to be taking this very basic matter anywhere near seriously enough."

He added: “This report is calling, through its various recommendations, for much more attention to be paid to the guaranteed supply of good quality food - at prices which suit both producers and consumers.

"I know that is not an easy balance to strike. But that’s what government is for. It must read the report carefully and act accordingly”.