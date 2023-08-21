'Shift your mind': CLAAS premium tractors now with CMATIC

Forget everything you thought you knew about continuously variable tractor transmissions - CMATIC from CLAAS will change your mind forever.

Our continuously variable transmission increases your efficiency. The machine operates at the optimum speed at all times, autonomously – ensuring genuinely impressive ride comfort, yet simple operation.

Farmers can focus all their attention on the job in hand and benefit from long-lasting transmission quality.

Step onboard to shift your mind. Book a test drive now.

Efficiency

More efficient than you thought. CLAAS Premium Tractors with CMATIC. Shift your mind.

Forget everything you thought you knew about continuously variable tractor transmissions. The efficiency of CMATIC will change your mind forever.

Our continuously variable transmission delivers precisely the power you need for every application – while keeping fuel consumption down.

This applies just as much to rapid road transfers as to field work.

(Photo: Claas)

Durability

More durable than you imagined. CLAAS Premium Tractors with CMATIC. Shift your mind.

Forget everything you thought you knew about continuously variable tractor transmissions. The quality of CMATIC will change your mind forever.

We know you have doubts – but our continuously variable transmission will dispel them.

With CMATIC, you can be sure you've backed the right horse: its high manufacturing quality and durability are borne out by ten thousand hours of testing and field work.

Comfort

More comfortable than you expected. CLAAS Premium Tractors with CMATIC. Shift your mind.

Forget everything you thought you knew about continuously variable tractor transmissions. The comfort of CMATIC will change your mind forever.

Simply set the speed, and our continuously variable transmission will take care of the rest. With no tedious shifting, you can relax and focus on the job in hand.

And there's no need to worry when working on slopes. The active powered zero gives you peace of mind when stopping and starting.

Ease

Easier than you anticipated. CLAAS Premium Tractors with CMATIC. Shift your mind.

Forget everything you thought you knew about continuously variable tractor transmissions. The ease of operation of CMATIC will change your mind forever.

Just step onboard, select the direction of travel – and off you go. Thanks to our continuously variable transmission, you can drive the tractor almost entirely with the accelerator pedal or control lever. No need for the clutch, incorrect operation is impossible.

Step onboard to shift your mind. Book a test drive now.