'Significant flood risk' remains for next few days

The UK is in its fourth week of exceptional river levels and stormy weather

A 'significant flood risk' still remains for the next few days in parts of England, with ongoing flooding expected due to the recent extreme weather and further rainfall on the way.

England has now received over 200% of its average February rainfall with some areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

Severe river flooding is expected today (Tuesday 25 February) and tomorrow on the River Severn, the Environment Agency said in a new update.

Due to record-breaking river levels along the Severn, potential overtopping of defences remains of high concern in Ironbridge and Bewdley.







Ongoing significant flooding is possible along the Severn through to Friday as river levels will remain exceptionally high.

On the rivers Wye, Ouse and Trent significant river flooding is possible, the agency added.

Further localised flooding is possible in parts of England later this week and into weekend due to further heavy rainfall expected on Friday.

Groundwater levels across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Sussex are continuing to rise and will lead to further flooding later this week.

As of 12:30 pm on Tuesday 25 February there are two severe flood warnings for Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, meaning there is an immediate risk to life; 106 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected; and 155 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, in places across the country.

The government is urging people to check their flood risk and remain prepared to take action as the situation changes.

The Rivers Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg and Derwent are among the many rivers where records have been broken due to continuous wet weather.

Caroline Douglass, Director of Incident Management at the Environment Agency, said: "Our thoughts are with all who have been and continue to be affected by the persistent and extreme weather.

"It is devastating to see your home or business flooded, and as the case is for some, be asked to evacuate.

"River levels remain exceptionally high and communities along the river Severn – in particular Shrewsbury, Bewdley, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge should be ready for potentially severe flooding. River levels are also of concern on the lower river Ouse at Cawood."