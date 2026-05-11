'Six minutes to switch off': New scheme targets mental health in farming

A new initiative is encouraging farmers to switch off for just six minutes a day by picking up a book, as concern grows over stress, isolation and mental health pressures across rural communities.

The Book Farmacy pilot is launching during Mental Health Awareness Week with the aim of supporting the wellbeing of farmers and crofters through reading, audiobooks and social connection.

The project is being led by volunteers with support from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and local authorities in Orkney, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.

Long working hours, financial uncertainty, poor weather and the isolated nature of farming continue to place significant strain on mental wellbeing across the agricultural sector.

Farming charities and rural support organisations have repeatedly warned about rising stress, loneliness and burnout within the industry.

Recent research from the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) found mental wellbeing among UK farmers has fallen to its lowest level in four years, with the charity describing the issue as one of the industry’s “biggest hidden problems”.

Organisers say the new initiative has been designed specifically around the realities of farming life, encouraging participants to commit to just six minutes of reading a day.

Research suggests reading for as little as six minutes can reduce stress levels by up to 60%, while also helping lower heart rate and ease muscle tension.

The programme will pair participants with volunteer “Book Farm-assists” — people from farming backgrounds who enjoy reading and can recommend books or audiobooks tailored to individual interests.

Organisers hope the personalised approach will make reading feel more accessible for people who may not normally consider themselves readers.

Participants will be encouraged to fit reading into their daily routines, whether that means a few pages with a cup of tea or listening to an audiobook while working in a tractor cab.

The pilot, which runs until December 2026, will also include silent book clubs and audiobook support aimed at creating opportunities for both relaxation and connection.

The initiative is being led on a voluntary basis by RHASS member Ruthanne Baxter.

Ms Baxter described farming as “an incredibly isolating profession” and said the pressures facing rural communities were not easing.

“The Book Farmacy is about offering something simple, accessible and realistic that can fit into daily life,” she said.

“You don’t have to be a ‘reader’. This is about taking a few minutes to step away mentally.”

She added there was evidence to suggest small daily habits could make “a meaningful difference” to mental wellbeing within the farming sector.

The programme has also been designed with accessibility in mind, including audiobook support for people with dyslexia, which organisers say is more common within agriculture.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of RHASS, described the scheme as a “fresh, practical approach” to supporting rural mental health.

“This is about meeting people where they are, recognising the realities of rural life, and offering something that is both accessible and meaningful,” he said.

“If we can help even a small number of people feel less isolated or better able to cope with the pressures they face, that’s hugely important.”

The Book Farmacy is now recruiting volunteer Book Farm-assists and participants from farming and crofting communities in Orkney, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.

Organisers hope the initiative will not only encourage more reading, but also help open conversations around mental health and reduce feelings of isolation within rural communities.