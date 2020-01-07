'Skilled handlers' suspected of stealing 200 sheep in Wiltshire

The spate of thefts have occurred in the last three months in Wiltshire

Skilled handlers are suspected of stealing nearly 200 sheep across Wiltshire over the last three months, police say.

Officers from the force's Rural Crime Team are investigating three separate incidents of sheep thefts in the county.

The first incident was reported on 7 November - approximately 45 sheep had been stolen from a gated and locked field in Corsham Road, Lacock.

On 17 December, sixty-one sheep had been stolen from a field in Broughton Gifford, Melksham.







The police received another report on 27 December that seventy-two Romney breeding ewes had been stolen from a field on the Bowood Estate, Derry Hill.

PC Emily Thomas said the force suspects those behind the thefts to be 'skilled sheep handlers with trained dogs'.

“This kind of theft requires a high level or organisation to be conducted quickly and undisturbed.

“Often, those responsible will not look suspicious to passers-by unless you are local and know who the farmers in your area are.”

Wiltshire Police are now urging the public to be vigilant and on the look-out for any unrecognisable vehicles or people in the area.

“Even if it turns out the individuals are legitimate, we would rather be made aware so we can check all is well,” PC Thomas said.

“While of course there is a financial loss to the farmers, this type of theft can also have an emotional impact as in some of these circumstances, it would have taken years of breeding to establish the flock.

“Not knowing what may have happened to the animals can be extremely upsetting.”

Figures published last year show that livestock worth £2.5m were stolen in 2018 amid an increase in organised large scale animal thefts across the UK.

Anyone with information about any of the Wiltshire incidents are urged to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190124666.