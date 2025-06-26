'Small actions save lives': NFU Council makes united farm safety pledge

Members of the NFU Council have unanimously pledged to take personal action on farm safety in a renewed push to address the high number of accidents and injuries across the sector.

The commitment, made during the NFU’s June council meeting, forms part of the union’s #Take5StayAlive campaign, which urges farmers to reflect for five minutes before starting any task to reduce the risk of injury or fatality.

As part of the pledge, each council member was asked—anonymously—to commit to one change they would make to improve safety on their own farm.

The initiative is intended as a moment of collective reflection and a powerful statement of personal responsibility in an industry where lives are frequently lost or permanently affected by preventable incidents.

With nearly 600 farm-related incidents reported over the past year, the campaign’s message has never been more urgent.

The NFU is now calling on farmers and growers nationwide to join the effort by making their own safety pledge—whether that’s checking machinery more regularly, wearing a helmet while using an ATV, or simply keeping an eye out for a neighbour.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood emphasised that farm safety must be taken personally by everyone working in agriculture, highlighting the very real risks faced by farmers and the devastating impact accidents can have on families.

“Farm safety is something we must all take personally,” he said. “Too many people are suffering serious or fatal injuries while doing their job, and behind every incident is a family left to pick up the pieces.”

He described the council’s unanimous pledge as “a powerful statement that we can, and must, do better”, and stressed that even simple changes—such as modifying routines or taking a moment to pause—can be lifesaving.

“Whether it’s changing a routine, replacing worn equipment or simply taking a moment to think, small actions can save lives,” he said.

Mr Exwood acknowledged that many see safety as someone else’s concern, but urged individuals to recognise that “it can happen to any one of us”.

Encouraging others to follow suit, he added: “We all need to lead by example by making one change on our farms because that one change could be the one that saves a life.”

Drawing on his own experiences, he noted just how quickly accidents can occur and the importance of resisting complacency.

“Safety has to be our first thought, not our last. We have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and our staff to make smart choices on farm.”

Mr Exwood concluded with a call to action: “Let’s lead by example, speak up when something’s not right and make sure everyone gets home safe.”