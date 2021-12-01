'Stalwart' of Welsh dairy hailed for contribution to sector

A Pembrokeshire dairy farmer described as a 'stalwart' of the dairy industry in Wales has been awarded for his lasting contribution to the sector.

Dai Miles, who farms just outside of Haverfordwest, has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) award.

The annual award recognises a farmer who has made a significant contribution and has become an integral part of the Welsh dairy industry.

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair judges said they were impressed with the contributions Mr Miles has made and continues to make to the sector.

Not from a farming background, he started his career by attending the Welsh Agricultural College in Aberystwyth where he received a National Diploma in Agriculture.

He then spent five years as a herdsman of 160 cows at Llandysul, Ceredigion and then a further five years at IGER Trawscoed working as a relief herdsman between the two dairy herds, Lodge Farm and the organic herd at Ty Gwyn before taking the step to take a tenancy on his own.

Dai, who is the FUW’s Vice President for South Wales, is also a past Chairman of the union's Milk and Dairy Produce Committee, and a past County Chairman in Pembrokeshire.

In addition, he has participated in Farming Connect’s Agri-Academy Rural Leadership Programme which helped him to further develop his communication skills to enable him to undertake his roles away from the farm more effectively.

As well as running his own organic dairy farm, in 2000 Mr Miles became one of the four founder directors, and the first Chairman, of Calon Wen Organic Milk Co-operative.

The co-op, which is owned by 25 farming families, helps to secure a long-term market for organic milk by supporting organic processing needs in Wales.

In 2013 he became Managing Director of the enterprise and set about developing the brand within the niche organic milk market.

The company now supplies its own brand of milk, butter, cheeses and frozen yoghurt to major retailers in Wales and the UK, as well as a wide range of other retail outlets.

Presenting the award at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair on Monday, FUW President Glyn Roberts said Dai Miles was a 'stalwart' of the dairy industry.

"His passion, dedication and enthusiasm for all things dairy is inspiring," he added, "The award could not go to a worthier winner.”

“Not only does he do an outstanding job as a dairy farmer, looking after the livestock, land and producing sustainable nutritious food, he was also instrumental in securing a long-term market for organic milk from Wales by supporting organic processing needs in Wales."