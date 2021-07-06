'Stress and heartache': Farmers raise livestock worrying with MP

Farmers in North Wales have raised the issue of livestock worrying and dog attacks with Aberconwy MP Robin Millar following an increase of incidents in recent weeks.

Farmers who keep sheep on the Carneddau range in Caernarfonshire have lost close to 20 sheep in recent weeks due to attacks by dogs, the MP heard.

Henry Williams of Gwern Gof Isaf, Capel Curig has lost sheep due to dog attacks, as has Elfed Jackson from Braich Ty Du, Nant Ffrancon near Bethesda.

Mr Jackson noted: “People just don’t realise the stress and heartache such incidents causes us. And even worse is the attitude of many dog owners who are in denial that their dog would do such a thing.

"I’ve returned a couple of dogs to their owners recently and just about managed to get a “sorry” from them.

"They need to understand the full implications of their dog not being under control when walking on the open mountains like we have here.”

Despite much awareness raising by industry bodies and the police, farmers keep seeing dogs attacking livestock.

Not only do the attacks cause suffering or death for the animals, but they also lead to stress to farmers as well as financial implication which can be severe.

Henry Williams added: “It breaks our hearts to have to see the result of an attack by dogs. It’s bad enough when one or two have suffered, but when it gets into double figures it’s even worse.

"Added to that stress is then the need to carry the carcasses down from the mountain by hand, which is no easy task when you have the local authority insisting that they are cleared immediately.

"I’m not sure if they realise what they are actually asking us to do.”

Robin Millar MP stated that letting animals worry and attack livestock was a 'crime with dreadful results'.

"Dog owners have to realise their responsibilities and I will be pushing for the law to be reviewed to give police the powers they need to deal with this issue in a more practical way.”

New measures to tackle livestock worrying were set out in the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill, introduced to Parliament in June.

It includes improved powers to help police to respond to incidents which can result in significant injury, suffering and death to farm animals, and cause distress and financial costs for farmers.