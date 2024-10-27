'Substantial obstacles' hurting grower confidence, sectors warn

The horticultural and fresh produce sectors have urged the government to do more to safeguard growers' businesses, as 'substantial obstacles' are hurting confidence.

The Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) and the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) have issued a joint letter demanding 'urgent action' from the new Labour government.

Issues such as rising logistics costs, damaged goods, delays, increased waste, and complex paperwork are 'severely impacting' sector growth and future investment.

They also warn that the UK border strategy imposed by the previous Conservative government is an 'overwhelming and ongoing failure'.

As a result, the UK's business reputation is being 'tarnished', business relationships are 'under strain', and there is 'reduced confidence' in border processes.

The two bodies warn that these issues are impacting the trade of both edibles, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, and non-edible plants, including cut flowers, planting materials and finished plants.

In the letter, the HTA and FPC emphasise the role of horticulture and fresh produce, contributing to the UK economy, food security, and environmental sustainability.

But 'substantial obstacles' threaten the country’s food security, hinder progress towards achieving the UK’s environmental goals, and directly impact the choices available to consumers.

Jennifer Pheasey, director of public affairs at HTA, called on policymakers to work with the sector or risk "increased friction, costs, and damage to the UK's competitiveness".

"Our sectors face growing pressures from rising costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes," she explained.

"There is an urgent need for oversight of all trade-related policies, whether trade with Northern Ireland, GB Plant Passport changes, or CITES regulations.

"If these aspects do not function cohesively, we face increased friction, costs, and damage to the UK's competitiveness, which ultimately restricts growth and impacts consumers directly."

Nigel Jenney, CEO of the Fresh Produce Consortium, said the UK border strategy imposed by the previous government was an 'overwhelming failure'.

"We simply need an affordable and effective biosecure border which meets the needs of industry and consumers.

"A dynamic industry which is the bedrock of the nation’s food and wellbeing has been knowingly compromised by the previous government.

“It’s essential the nearly new government resolves this chaos soon. While it’s a crisis not of their making, it’s their problem to solve, and it’s been three months."