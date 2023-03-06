'Thank Ewe': Blenheim Estate re-launches livestock worrying campaign

Blenheim Estate has re-launched its livestock worrying campaign ahead of this year's lambing season, urging the public to keep their dogs under control at all times.

The Oxfordshire estate's ‘ThankEwe’ campaign, which was unveiled last year, aims to educate pet owners to the potential risks of losing control of their dogs around livestock.

The estate, which has a 900-strong flock of Scotch mule sheep lambs, will also be putting up livestock worrying signage across 12,000 acres of land.

Chasing by loose dogs can do serious damage to livestock, even if the dog doesn’t catch them.

The stress of worrying can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on farmland, the pet owner in charge is guilty of an offence.

This includes attacking sheep, chasing them in a way that may cause injury, suffering, miscarriage or loss of produce or not on a lead or being otherwise under close control in a field or enclosure in which there are sheep.

“The vast majority of people who walk their dogs on the estate do so responsibly, however it only takes one loose dog to cause a problem,” said Blenheim Estate’s head shepherd, Tom Locke.

“Even if the dog doesn’t catch them, the stress of being chased can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs.

“It’s particularly important at this time of year as we approach lambing season for everyone to keep their dog on a lead while visiting the estate,” he added.

The Kennel Club and NFU have jointly put together recommendations on how to make countryside dog walks safer and more stress free for livestock.

They advise owners to stop, look and listen before entering a field, and to always keep dogs on a short lead around livestock.

The advice also says to give livestock plenty of space, and to use paths or access land wherever possible.