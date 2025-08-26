'The worst part was losing my sheep': Scottish farmer's cancer battle

An Aberdeenshire livestock farmer who has undergone two brain operations for an incurable tumour has spoken of the heartbreak of having to sell his sheep because he could no longer care for them.

Richard Gospel, 44, from Rothienorman, was diagnosed with a Grade 4 astrocytoma in January 2024 after suffering months of shooting pains down his back and pins and needles in his head.

“Being a farmer is a really physical job so something was always aching,” said Richard. “It was a massive shock when I was told I had a brain tumour.

"Everything from there happened so quickly - I needed to have an operation to remove as much as could be safely taken out.

"That was really tough and was followed up with aggressive chemotherapy and radiotherapy then second surgery in December of 2024.

"But the worst thing was having to sell my sheep in the middle of lambing season because I could no longer look after them.”

Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been dedicated to them since records began in 2002.

Richard and his partner Catherine McKenzie, recently climbed Lochnagar Munro

Richard first began to suspect something was wrong when he developed double vision while driving. His GP referred him for an eye test, which revealed pressure behind his right eye.

The optician urged him to go straight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where an MRI confirmed a tumour on his right frontal lobe.

“I recovered really well from surgery but I suffered a seizure just a few days later at home and I now need to take anti-seizure medication,” Richard said.

“With the sheep, I had to make a really quick decision. Farming involves so much long-term planning but a brain tumour brings so much uncertainty. I still have some cattle but I’ve really had to scale down.”

Despite his illness, Richard and his partner Catherine McKenzie, 42, recently climbed Lochnagar Munro to raise money for the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence, which opened in January 2025 through a collaboration between Brain Tumour Research and the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Richard said: “We were inspired by the broadcaster Glenn Campbell who has been going through something similar to me. Glenn has been making the most of his life and making a positive impact so we wanted to do the same."

Catherine, a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, added: “Since March, Richard has been back on chemotherapy but his last scan was very reassuring. His next scan will be in September so we’ll see if the treatment has been working. Then hopefully he’ll get a bit of a break in treatment for a while.

“As a farmer, he has not taken well to having to slow down and take it easy, and having to give up driving has been very isolating for him.

"He is still working and managing to do bits around the farm, which is keeping him going.”

To support Richard and Catherine’s fundraising efforts, visit their JustGiving page.