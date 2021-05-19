'Think safety first' to avoid silage accidents this year

Farmers are being reminded to 'think safety first' to avoid accidents this year as the delayed silage first cut gets underway.

Silage making is one of the busiest times of the year for livestock farmers and contractors, and puts machinery and workers under a lot of strain.

Slow grass growth due to the dry and cold spring has delayed first cut – but following recent rain in some areas farmers are now rushing to get grass harvested.

But NFU Mutual has warned that this rush, along with added time pressures for farming businesses, can 'add to the risks'.

Andy Manson, of NFU Mutual Risk Management Services said: "Tractors and trailers which may not have been out for months suddenly get used to the max, and long hours can increase the risk of accidents when drivers are tired."

One industry initiative that aims to help farmers on this front is 'Tilly your Trailer', an 18-point inspection procedure and certificate.

The campaign aims to ensure trailers are properly maintained, safe for road use and comply with safety legislation.

Mr Manson highlighted other safety risks for farmers to be aware of: "With more people out in the countryside, it’s important to make team members aware of lanes and commonly used routes through fields used by walkers and cyclists so they can take care to avoid the risk of a collision."

He added: “Even though Covid cases have fallen substantially, it’s still important to maintain precautions - including social distancing, masks indoors and regular hand washing to reduce the risk of infection.”

Silage safety checklist

To help farmers avoid accidents and breakdowns through the silage making season, NFU Mutual has updated its silage making safety checklist:

• Regularly check moving parts of mowers, tedders, forage harvesters and balers, including guarding

• Switch off engines and ensure parts have stopped before clearing blockages or carrying out maintenance, and remove keys to prevent accidental starting

• Put in place a system for keeping in contact with lone workers

• Keep mobile phones on your person - not left in a tractor or pick up cab

• Make sure drivers are aware of the locations and heights of overhead power lines (OHPLs)

• Keep children away from working areas

• Never overfill a Silage Clamp as this increases the risk of vehicles overturning when rolling or filling

• For Indoor Clamps, keep away for the first 72 hours as this is when the dangerous gas nitrogen dioxide can form in large quantities

• If possible, use a hook or a pole to keep away from the edge of the face when unsheeting or removing tyres

• Make sure new staff are properly inducted and trained for the work you give them

• Supervise new staff closely until you are sure they are competent to do the work

• Ensure trailers are road legal with fully maintained and working brakes, lights, indicators, and flashing beacons

• Take special care to check for following vehicles before turning right into fields or yards as this is a common cause of serious accidents

• Always work safely when consolidating the silage clamp, following best practice guidance for the task