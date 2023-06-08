'Too good to waste': M&S removes 'use by' dates on milk

Marks & Spencer has removed 'use by' dates across its RSPCA Assured fresh milk range, with the retailer opting for 'best before' dates.

The combination of improved shelf life and overall quality of milk in recent years has enabled the supermarket chain to make the change.

It said customers can now "use their judgement before throwing away milk which may be too good to waste".

UK households are estimated to waste over 490 million pints of milk a year, according to food charity WRAP.

WRAP’s joint Best Practice with the Food Standards Agency, Defra and Dairy UK states to only apply a use-by date when required for food safety reasons.

M&S explained that the move was part of its commitment to halving food waste by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040.

It is the first UK supermarket to offer ‘best before’ labelling, following the removal of coloured plastic caps on milk earlier this year.

Catherine David, director collaboration and change at WRAP, welcomed the retailer's move, calling it "fundamental" in helping to reduce food waste.

"Milk is the third most wasted food in the home behind potatoes and bread, with around 490 million pints poured down the drain every year - 18 and a half per household - worth £270m.

"The main reason is not drinking before the use-by date. By changing its British and organic fresh milk to a Best-Before date, M&S is helping customers save money and cut waste.

"This type of change to labelling is fundamental in helping people reduce household food waste, which currently tops more than 6.6 million tonnes each year across the UK.”

In July last year, the supermarket chain removed best before dates across over 300 fruit and veg lines.

These were replaced with a new code which store workers use to ensure quality is maintained.

Tesco, Morrisons and Co-op have also scrapped use by dates on some of their products.