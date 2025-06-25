'Total despair': Farmers to protest outside Labour conference

Farmers will stage a protest outside Welsh Labour's annual conference in Llandudno this Saturday, expressing growing frustration over what they describe as a lack of government attention to agricultural and rural concerns.

The demonstration, organised by the Welsh farming campaign group Digon yw Digon (translated as “Enough is Enough”), will begin at 9:00am on Saturday, 28 June, with protestors gathering at Llandudno Pier.

The rally is aimed at drawing attention to what organisers describe as the Labour-run Welsh government’s “disregard” for the farming community.

Farmers To Action, a group that has led multiple agricultural protests across the UK in recent months, has announced its support for the upcoming demonstration.

Organisers say the event seeks to highlight what they call “total despair in the countryside” over key policy areas impacting agriculture and rural life.

In a statement, Digon yw Digon said: “We are a group of farmers who have been monitoring and evaluating the approach towards agriculture, fisheries and food by Welsh and UK governments.”

“The ongoing issues around TB and NVZ are well documented,” the group added. “But with the impending Environmental Bill, Sustainable Farming Scheme and unhealthy alignment with environmental and biodiversity groups, we feel our voice as a farming community is being lost.”

One of the group’s central concerns is the recent announcement regarding changes to agricultural inheritance tax (IHT), which they say could significantly impact rural businesses.

“There is total despair in the countryside following the announcement around the IHT that will affect every rural business, but the implications of the statement around bluetongue will be the final straw for many,” the statement continued.

Digon yw Digon said it has made efforts to engage constructively across the political spectrum:

“As a group we have pledged to work and lobby with all political groups. Unfortunately, Labour are not for engaging.”

With Labour’s leadership expected to gather in Llandudno for the conference—alongside senior party figures, delegates and national media—protest organisers are calling on supporters from across sectors to join them.

“We are therefore going to be holding a rally outside the Labour conference in Llandudno on Saturday the 28th at 9.00am.

“If you’re in farming, fisheries, haulage, food, shops, manufacturing, or affected by heating allowance, National Insurance, disability payment, or in any way by this Labour government, come and show your support.”