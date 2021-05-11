'Tough as old boots': Farmers told to open up on mental health

A charity has developed a campaign to encourage farmers to talk about personal wellbeing during this year's mental health awareness week.

The Farming Community Network (FCN) is asking farmers if they really are 'as tough as old boots' throughout the course of this week's annual initiative.

The charity's campaign seeks to break down some of the ways in which farmers might put on a brave face and avoid talking about difficult topics such as suicide, bereavement and loneliness.

The FCN says it wants farmers and others in the industry to share the poster to let those living and working in rural areas know that help is always available.

Alex Phillimore, of the FCN, said those in the farming community had the reputation for being able to weather any storm and overcome any challenge.

Are you really as tough as old boots? During #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we're highlighting why it isn't a sign of weakness to talk about #mentalhealth and some of the ways FCN can help farming families during stressful and difficult times. #mhaw2021 #mentalhealth #mhaw pic.twitter.com/HdGxNH7Ova — The Farming Community Network (@FCNcharity) May 10, 2021

"While farmers are incredibly resilient, there is no harm in letting people know when we need an extra hand, or when we’re worried about something and don’t know how to resolve it on our own.

“We’re certainly stronger together and we hope this campaign will help to challenge preconceived notions and remind farming families that FCN and other charities are here to help.

"Our ‘tough as old boots’ communication builds upon a similar message that FCN promoted in the past to encourage people to ask for help, before mental health was as widely talked about.”

Last month the FCN, working with the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, launched new Rural+ mental health awareness training modules.

The charity is also involved in research with the University of Exeter examining farmers’ experiences of loneliness, isolation and mental ill-health.