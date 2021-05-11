Coming Soon

'Tough as old boots': Farmers told to open up on mental health

11 May 2021 | by FarmingUK Team | News, Rural Life
Farmers are being asked to share the poster to let others know that help is always available (Photo: FCN)
Farmers are being asked to share the poster to let others know that help is always available (Photo: FCN)

A charity has developed a campaign to encourage farmers to talk about personal wellbeing during this year's mental health awareness week.

The Farming Community Network (FCN) is asking farmers if they really are 'as tough as old boots' throughout the course of this week's annual initiative.

The charity's campaign seeks to break down some of the ways in which farmers might put on a brave face and avoid talking about difficult topics such as suicide, bereavement and loneliness.

The FCN says it wants farmers and others in the industry to share the poster to let those living and working in rural areas know that help is always available.

Alex Phillimore, of the FCN, said those in the farming community had the reputation for being able to weather any storm and overcome any challenge.

"While farmers are incredibly resilient, there is no harm in letting people know when we need an extra hand, or when we’re worried about something and don’t know how to resolve it on our own.

“We’re certainly stronger together and we hope this campaign will help to challenge preconceived notions and remind farming families that FCN and other charities are here to help.

"Our ‘tough as old boots’ communication builds upon a similar message that FCN promoted in the past to encourage people to ask for help, before mental health was as widely talked about.”

Last month the FCN, working with the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, launched new Rural+ mental health awareness training modules.

The charity is also involved in research with the University of Exeter examining farmers’ experiences of loneliness, isolation and mental ill-health.