'Treacherous' conditions for rural roads amid amber snow warning

Rural road safety campaigners are warning of treacherous conditions as the Met Office issues an amber warning for snow.

The warning has been made for the Midlands and Northern England, leading rural insurer NFU Mutual to share safe driving advice for rural motorists.

Freezing weather conditions last December saw more accidents and breakdowns reported to the insurer than any other day in 2022.

Snow and ice is expected across large parts of England later this week, and forecasts predict the weather front will later make its way to Scotland.

Rural motorists should take precautions to protect themselves and their vehicles, NFU Mutual says.

Figures show that road users are already significantly more likely to lose their lives or suffer serious injuries on rural routes.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at the insurer, said the best way to keep safe and avoid disruption was to be aware of the conditions when driving and make reasonable adjustments.

“Driving in icy and snowy weather impacts visibility, increases stopping times and reduces control of the vehicle, and compacted snow and black ice can cause unseen traps which can lead to serious injury.

“If you’re in the Midlands or the North of England, our advice is to check the weather conditions and forecast first as it may be safer to postpone your journey."

She added: "If you do need to drive, leave plenty of travel time. There’s a risk that some isolated rural communities could be cut off so we’re advising people to plan their route to remain on main roads as much as possible.

“You should also prepare for freezing weather, making sure you have winter-ready screen wash, de-icer and an ice scraper, as well as packing some spare warm clothes, a blanket, a charged phone and torch, and some water and snacks in case you get stuck.

“When you’re on the road, consider the conditions and leave more space than you usually would between fellow motorists or other road users," Ms Davidson said.

"Brake and accelerate as smoothly as you can, which will reduce wheel spin or drifting, keeping you, your passengers and fellow road users safe.

“Pedestrians should also be aware that vehicle stopping times will less immediate, so we’d advise them not to step out in the road until both directions are completely clear."