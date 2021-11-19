'Turkey insurance': Iceland promises turkey in time for Christmas

Retailer Iceland has unveiled 'turkey insurance' to guarantee customers a turkey for Christmas amid concern over potential shortages due to supply chain problems.

As part of the initiative, customers can reserve a turkey with the supermarket chain by booking a delivery slot between 11 – 17 December.

Iceland says 600,000 delivery slots have been made available, and customers can guarantee a turkey delivery via a reservation form which closes Monday 22 November.

The first 150,000 customers who register for an Iceland account and book a delivery slot will be guaranteed a turkey in time for Christmas Day, it says.

The retailer has pledged to pay for a customer's entire Christmas shop if a turkey does not arrive on time.

Three different frozen turkeys are being offered: Iceland Perfect Turkey (£17.00, 2.2kg, serves 8-10), Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey Crown Medium (£16.00, serves 6-10) and Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Whole Turkey with Giblets Large (£17.00, 8-10).

It comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reviewed the shelf availability of products between 5 to 8 November, discovering that 18% of frozen turkeys were either not available, or stock was low.

And data from Kantar revealed that British shoppers spent £6 million more on frozen turkeys in October in comparison to last year.

Andrew Staniland, frozen trading director at Iceland Foods, said: “This year we’ve been preparing for a bigger Christmas, so we have a strong stock of frozen turkeys.

"We’re proud to be able to guarantee our shoppers a turkey to remove the worry and help them have the best Christmas ever.”

Customers must register for an Iceland account and fill out the Christmas turkey reservation form to take part.