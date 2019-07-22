'Uber for cows' app launched for farmers

The new partnership 'completely changes' the way farmers and hauliers work together, according to both companies

An 'Uber for cows' transport solution has been launched for farmers who want to request and track the pick-up of livestock bought.

SellMyLivestock (SML) and Haulage Exchange have announced a partnership to offers farmers a new online platform.

Once a purchase has been made on SML, buyers will be given the option to request a haulage quote and given a window of time to choose pick-up and delivery.

Hauliers will then be given a 24 hour window to submit a quote for the load.







Farmers can choose the haulier they would like to use to complete the delivery.

SML will charge commission direct from the hauliers. According to the company, there will be hidden charges for farmers.

More choice for farmers

The new partnership aims to give farmers more choice when it comes to choosing a haulier.

It will also open haulage providers up to a wider number of transport loads.

There are already 50 hauliers signed-up to the new platform, located across the UK.

All hauliers listed are Red Tractor approved and and verified by Haulage Exchange.

Doug Bairner, CEO at Hectare Agritech, the parent company of SML, said: “The traditional way of arranging haulage is time consuming and inefficient for both parties.

“This new partnership means farmers are able to access a cost-efficient, secure and regulated haulage solution, at a competitive price, all around the country.

“It will also mean a greener way of transporting livestock, with hauliers able to plan more efficient journeys,” he said.

It follows the company's launch of 'Tudder' - a swipe-based app to help farmers match their breeding stock.