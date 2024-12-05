'Unsafe' meat discovered in vans containing 48 sheep carcasses

Food crime officers have found 'unsafe and potentially illegal' meat after they opened unrefrigerated vans containing 48 sheep carcasses.

National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) officers, along with the police, attended a location in London where they made the discovery.

The meat is thought to be illegal, having undergone a smoking process with its skin on, and is not traceable.

Meat should have traceability from farm to fork and be subject to checks by official vets and meat hygiene inspectors.

As a result, five men were arrested and were interviewed by NFCU officers. All five have been released under investigation.

Neil Castle, deputy head of NFCU said: "Officers discovered a substantial quantity of allegedly illegal meat in unrefrigerated vans.

"The meat lacks traceability and was being kept in unsanitary conditions posing a food safety risk.

"The meat has been seized and we are taking action with partners to tackle the trade in illegal meat and protect the public."