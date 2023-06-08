'Unsung heroes': Nominations now open for YFC Achiever Awards

Nominations have opened for this year's YFC Achiever Awards, a celebration aiming to highlight the achievements of young farmers and rural people.

The awards put a spotlight on those YFC members who do work for the community, as well as enterprising initiatives and developing other rural young people.

Top names from the UK farming industry are among the line-up of judges who will help to choose the 2023 winners.

Judges include Lizzie McLaughlin – one half of the Becca and Lizzie podcast, Welsh farmer and TV presenter Gareth Wyn Jones, and farmer and star of Born Mucky, Ally Hunter Blair.

This year there is a new award for the Club of the Year, which is for YFCs that can demonstrate how well they are operating.

Judges will be looking for examples of clubs' programming, budgeting and a general demonstration of how a good YFC should be run.

NFYFC chair Rosie Bennett said: “We have introduced the Club of the Year category into the YFC Achiever Awards this year as we want to celebrate the achievements of our club committees.

"These teams of volunteers put together the club programmes, manage the budgets, handle the recruitment and organise all the competitions and events.

"This award aims to champion those clubs that are running their charities to a high standard and raising the bar for YFC.”

The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) is sponsoring this year’s Young Farmer of the Year category, which seeks to reward someone who promotes best practice in the industry.

Enterprising young people will also be recognised in the Entrepreneur of the Year category, supported by KUHN.

The judges, which include hoof trimmer Ant Thomas who launched the popular @Keepingcowsmoovin social media account, will be looking for new rural and farming initiatives that YFC members have launched.

YFC members will also be rewarded for leadership shown in their clubs and counties, with Savills supporting the Aspiring Rural Leader category.

One of the most popular awards is where the winner is chosen by the YFC membership in an online poll.

The Heart of YFC Award, sponsored by headline sponsors Kärcher UK, is presented to the person that YFC members believe represents the true spirit of YFC.

NFYFC’s President Nigel Owens MBE is among the judging panel who will shortlist five of the nominees for the Heart of YFC Award for the wider membership to vote on.

He said: “I am delighted to be involved in the YFC Achiever Awards 2023, which celebrate the amazing young people involved in this organisation.

"The commitment to their rural communities, the entrepreneurship that benefits our rural economy and the dedication to supporting the development of other young people deserves to be recognised.

“There are many unsung heroes among the YFC community, and I’m urging everyone to get their nominations in now so we can thank those special people at our impressive awards ceremony in November.”

What are the award categories?

This year's YFC Achiever Award categories are:

• The Heart of YFC Award, sponsored by Kärcher UK

• Entrepreneur of the Year, supported by KUHN

• Young Farmer of the Year Award, sponsored by The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies)

• Club of the Year Award, sponsored by CFMOTO

• Aspiring Rural Leader of the year, sponsored by Savills

• Community Spirit award, sponsored by Tama

• New Member of the Year, sponsored by Eternit

• YFC Supporter of the Year

Nominations can be made online and entries must be submitted before the deadline of 17 July 2023.

The ceremony will be held in Birmingham at the National Conference Centre on 3 November 2023.