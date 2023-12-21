'Unwelcome surprise': Deadline delay for suckler beef calf scheme

The Scottish government will close online applications to the Scottish suckler beef scheme (SSBSS) today in what has been called an 'unwelcome surprise' by the sector.

The scheme, which provides £40 million to support the production of beef calves, underpins the production of Scotland's iconic beef sector.

Farmers or crofters producing beef calves can claim for any calf born between 5 December 2022 and 2 December 2023.

However, the Scottish government has announced it will shut down applications from 5pm today (21 December) for maintenance, until 4 January 2024.

The deadline for applications, which was originally 31 December, has now been extended to 14 January 2024.

NFU Scotland said the late notice will have disrupted farmers' plans for submitting their applications.

"Many beef producers will have been working towards the traditional deadline of 31 December for applications and the late notice will be an unwelcome surprise," said Hugh Fraser, NFU Scotland’s livestock chair.

"The value of this scheme to Scotland’s iconic red meat sector cannot be underestimated as it ensures producers around the country are encouraged to keep producing beef calves to underpin the production of quality Scotch Beef.

"The iconic Scotch Beef brand continues to be the cornerstone of our red meat sector and contributes 24 percent to the total Scottish agricultural output.”

For the current scheme, any farmer producing beef calves can claim, provided the calves are at least 75% beef genetics and have been kept on the holding of birth for at least 30 days.

The scheme budget of £40 million is split with £34 million for calves born on the mainland and £6 million for calves born on the islands.

The payment rates are determined by the number of eligible calves claimed. Last year, payment rates were £101.42 for mainland calves and £144.47 for island calves.