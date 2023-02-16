'Urgent action needed' to improve grid connection for farmers

Rural campaigners are calling the government to spearhead urgent action to improve the grid connection for farmers across the UK.

Speakers at the recent Low Carbon Agriculture said new policy was needed for the UK to reach net zero and build energy security.

Alan Whitehead, Labour's Shadow Minister for Energy, called for an overhaul of the country's grid system.

He pledged to invest over £60 billion to deliver the energy changes needed, both onshore and offshore.

“Our fully renewable power system would consist of a substantial push forward of renewable energy systems," he said.

"This would include a threefold increase in solar, double the amount of onshore wind and other renewable technology such as tidal energy.”

Jonathan Scurlock, NFU chief climate change advisor, chaired the keynote session and stressed that top of the agenda for the NFU was still energy security, climate change and food security.

However, he went on to call for improved grid connection and access to technology to help reach the union's ambition of net zero by 2040.

While the appetite for the integration of renewable energy on farms was strong at the show, there are still barriers to decentralised energy systems.

Bill Rees, of Centrica Business Solutions, whole spoke in the solar session, noted that grid connections "are the biggest barriers to renewable energy in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Trudy Harrison, Minister for Land Use at Defra, outlined key points in the new Environmental Improvement Plan.

She said the government would work with farmers across the UK to restore the natural environment.

“It’s our aim that 65-80 percent of farmers adopt ‘nature friendly’ farming on 10-15% of their land," the minister said.

Susan Twining, CLA land use and policy advisor, discussed what the new plan would mean for farmers and called for more clarity.

“More clarity is needed on ecosystem services, market guidance, and information on whether you can stack schemes together – there are lots of questions still there.”

Aled Jones, from NFU Wales, said the underlying scheme in Wales would appreciate the importance of boosted farm efficiency.

“We have to deliver increased production with increased efficiency, and it has to be profitable," he said.