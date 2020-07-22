'Very prestigious': 271-acre organic dairy farm now on market

The property is on the market for sale as a whole or in six lots (Photo: Roger Parry & Partners)

A ring fenced 271-acre dairy farm well known for being one of the most productive grass farms in Shropshire is now up for sale.

Minsterley Park, an organic farm situated in Rea Valley - mid-Shropshire’s finest fertile land - is now for sale.

The property, for sale as a whole or in six lots, consists of a period farmhouse, a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and land.

The organic farm is in a private but accessible location and is known for being one of the highest yielding grass farms.

(Photo: Roger Parry & Partners)







The traditional farm buildings have planning consent for residential use to five units. There is also a range of modern farm buildings.

The original date of the house is unknown but it is thought to have been built in at least six phases with a substantial re-build in 1794.

(Photo: Roger Parry & Partners)

Lot 1 includes the farmhouse and approximately 10.20 acres, to include a large garden, two paddocks and a range of agricultural buildings and useful yard space.

Peter Daborn, partner with Roger Parry & Partners, which is handling the sale, said it was 'very rare' for a 'prestigious' farm to come on to the market in the county.

"It is well known for being one of the most productive grass farms in the area.”

(Photo: Roger Parry & Partners)

He added: “Since Covid-19 struck we have been inundated with enquiries for rural properties with land and don’t expect this property to be available for long."

Viewings are by appointment through Roger Parry & Partners. Those interested should contact Roger Parry or Peter Daborn to arrange a viewing on 01743 343 343 or peter@rogerparry.net.