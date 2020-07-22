'Very prestigious': 271-acre organic dairy farm now on market

A ring fenced 271-acre dairy farm well known for being one of the most productive grass farms in Shropshire is now up for sale.
Minsterley Park, an organic farm situated in Rea Valley - mid-Shropshire’s finest fertile land - is now for sale.
The property, for sale as a whole or in six lots, consists of a period farmhouse, a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and land.
The organic farm is in a private but accessible location and is known for being one of the highest yielding grass farms.
The traditional farm buildings have planning consent for residential use to five units. There is also a range of modern farm buildings.
The original date of the house is unknown but it is thought to have been built in at least six phases with a substantial re-build in 1794.
Lot 1 includes the farmhouse and approximately 10.20 acres, to include a large garden, two paddocks and a range of agricultural buildings and useful yard space.
Peter Daborn, partner with Roger Parry & Partners, which is handling the sale, said it was 'very rare' for a 'prestigious' farm to come on to the market in the county.
"It is well known for being one of the most productive grass farms in the area.”
He added: “Since Covid-19 struck we have been inundated with enquiries for rural properties with land and don’t expect this property to be available for long."
Viewings are by appointment through Roger Parry & Partners. Those interested should contact Roger Parry or Peter Daborn to arrange a viewing on 01743 343 343 or peter@rogerparry.net.