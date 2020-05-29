'Watershed year': NFU Scotland issues farm employment survey

NFU Scotland has issued its employment and wages survey at a time when farmers are struggling to secure workers

A survey has been launched looking at the issues surrounding future farm employment in Scotland amid warnings of an upcoming 'economic shock'.

Legislators in the UK and Scotland are currently considering policies which could have a significant bearing on the sector’s future ability to employ workers.

These include the UK Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which is advising the UK government on the new post-Brexit points based immigration system.

Elsewhere, negotiations are ongoing at the Scottish Agricultural Wages Board. The UK Low Pay Commission, which advises government on the minimum wage, is also consulting on wage rates.

The three live consultations has led NFU Scotland to create an employment survey, which the union said would be 'integral' in shaping future policy.

President Andrew McCornick said 2020 was a 'watershed year': “The Covid-19 crisis has shown us the real value of the people who work on our farms, crofts and agricultural businesses.

"We have done a fantastic job in delivering food to the nation, but we could not have done that without our valued workforce across the whole supply chain."

Mr McCornick added that the Scottish farming industry faced a 'significant economic shock' due to the pandemic and Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU.

“There will clearly continue to be challenges ahead and whether they are financial, economic, or political, they will impact our businesses and the individuals we employ.

“We urge all employers to complete this survey which will help us feed in robust evidence on the industry’s employment needs at this critical time,” he said.

NFU Scotland’s Employment Survey 2020 is available online to complete. The deadline for responding is 5.00pm on Monday 15 June.