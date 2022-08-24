'We got them back': Lancs dairy company recovers stolen milk tankers

A Lancashire dairy company has managed to recover two of its milk tankers after they were stolen from an auction market.

Lancashire Farm Dairies had made an urgent public appeal after the tankers were stolen on 19-20 August, from Gisburn Auction Mart, near Clitheroe.

One of them was full with 28,000 litres of milk, the company said on a social media post.

The dairy had asked the public for details or information which could help the police with their investigation.

But in a new update, Lancashire Farm Dairies said the two tankers had been recovered by the police.

"We just wanted to extend a huge thank you to all those who helped, shared, posted about the missing trailers over the weekend," the firm said.

"Fortunately we recovered both vehicles over the weekend and they are now back with us.

"We wanted to extend a special thank you for all the team at Lancashire Police who worked non stop through-out the weekend to help us recover them."

It comes after NFU Mutual recently shared statistics showing a sharp rise in rural crime so far this year, as the cost of living crisis hits the countryside.

Costs of rural crime was over 40% higher during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Farm vehicles remain a top target as Land Rover Defender, quad bike and trailer thefts continue to plague the countryside, NFU Mutual said.