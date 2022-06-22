'Well known' farmer, 71, dies after on-farm accident

The UK's workplace safety watchdog has launched an inquiry following the death of a 71-year-old farmer in the south west of Scotland.

Dairy farmer Derek Roan died in hospital from injuries sustained on his farm, Barnbarroch Farm, located near Dalbeattie.

According to media reports, it is believed the incident involved a cow.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched an inquiry into the tragedy.

Mr Roan's family, who run two dairy farms, have featured on BBC Two's This Farming Life.

A statement released by the family said he had "two passions in life - his family and his farms".

“We are totally devastated and still in shock at what has happened and it will take some time for us to come to terms of not having him around.

“Derek was well known within the farming community and many other circles. He will be sadly missed by all.

“We would like to thank everyone for sending their condolences during this difficult time for us.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “On Monday, 20 June 2022, we were made aware of the death of a 71-year-old man in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A total of 34 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year, according to the latest available figures by HSE.

The startling figure compares to an annual average number of 28 fatalities in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors over the last five years.