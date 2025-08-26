'With you for 25 years': Red Tractor launches anniversary campaign

Red Tractor is marking its 25th anniversary with a new television campaign that highlights the role of its assurance scheme in putting safe and traceable food on plates.

The ‘With You For 25 Years’ advert, which will run across radio, on-demand and later linear TV, focuses on everyday family moments and the importance of food produced to recognised standards.

The campaign comes at a time when public confidence in UK food is at record levels. Red Tractor says 94% of consumers now trust British food, compared with far lower levels during the food safety crises of the 1990s.

Research by YouGov suggests that more than two thirds of shoppers recognise and trust the Red Tractor logo, regarding it as an independent badge of assurance.

The organisation’s own Trust in Food Index also reported that 90% of shoppers want more food to be produced in the UK. Trust in food assurance schemes has risen from 68% in 2024 to 79% in 2025.

Set up in 2000 by farming unions, retailers and food industry bodies, Red Tractor was created to bring the food chain together under one standard.

Its governance system is designed to ensure a balance of views from farmers, processors, retailers and foodservice companies.

John Pain, vice chair of Red Tractor, said: “At the core of the 25th anniversary celebrations is a sincere thank you to all Red Tractor partners - the farmers, processors, food outlets, retailers and brands who stand behind the Red Tractor logo.”

Responding to the campaign, Natalie Smith, Tesco’s head of agriculture, said certification schemes play a key role in providing reassurance for customers.

She said: "Over the past 25 years, Red Tractor has established itself as a mark of quality, standing for food safety standards, animal welfare and environmental protection.

"We recognise there is still more to do, and it’s essential we continue to work in partnership with Red Tractor to improve standards, and take quick action to drive forward change, strengthening the farming industry for generations to come.”

To mark the anniversary, Red Tractor will also share stories from real family kitchens on social media, focusing on the importance of food and mealtimes.

The new campaign will begin airing across digital and radio channels in August, with a television launch scheduled for October.