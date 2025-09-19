1,300 acres of Isle of Arran moorland hits market

More than 1,300 acres of upland grazing land on the Isle of Arran has been put up for sale, reviving debate over how Scotland’s moorlands should be managed.

The land, extending to 1,317 acres, has been farmed by the same family for generations but is now on the market for the first time in decades as the owners retire.

DM Hall has been instructed to market the property, which lies south of the String Road running west to east across the island.

Jennifer Campbell of DM Hall, who is leading the sale, underlined the importance of maintaining the land’s careful management.

She said: “The vendors are keen to see the continuance of responsible stewardship of parcels of land such as the one at West Glensherraig, which is of national scenic importance, and which is popular with walkers who appreciate the panoramic views of the coast."

Campbell suggested the site could also appeal to investors with an interest in biodiversity and eco-tourism.

“The land could be of great interest to an investor who could further enhance biodiversity gain, and natural rewilding has already created a wonderful habitat which, with the bothy on the land, could also be considered for tourism purposes.”

The property is also renowned for its red deer and grouse populations, with sporting rights included in the sale. Campbell noted that such features could heighten its attraction.

“With large areas of land like this, investors are key to sustainable and productive management, which ultimately is beneficial to the wider society,” she added.

The sale comes at a time when the management of Scotland’s moorlands is increasingly in the public eye, with the Land Reform Act progressing through the Scottish parliament and sparking wider debate about conservation, access and ownership.