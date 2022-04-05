10 reasons to visit… Farm Shop & Deli Show

Register now for Farm Shop & Deli Show, which returns 25-27 April at the NEC Birmingham - it's the showcase for the UK’s best quality local and regional produce.

Farm Shop & Deli Show brings the industry together to celebrate the best of British regional produce, premium and artisanal products, and specialist retailers.

Make a date now for your visit to 2022's most compelling opportunity to source crowd-pleasing products, from both emerging and established speciality suppliers.

Farm Shop & Deli Show now boasts no fewer than two centrepiece awards schemes, while the event itself will be packed with new launches, fresh industry insights and trend-setting food and drink in our Healthy & Natural feature.

With April fast drawing near, here's a glimpse of some of the highlights you can expect to see:

#1: Make it your business to be ‘Healthy & Natural’ (open throughout the show)

Get up to speed on free-from, organic, vegan, veggie and nutrition brands, and non-food and drink lifestyle products with a sustainable, ethical and eco-friendly message.

Visit our dedicated Healthy & Natural area and catch the latest food and drink products offering healthier choices. Healthy & Natural debuted at the 2019 Farm Shop & Deli Show. And now it’s back, bigger and better, with exhibitors including Andros Chef, James White and Radnor. Find out more here.

(Venue: Next to The Grocer Talking Shop Live stage)

#2: The road to Diddly Squat Farm Shop: Live interview with Lisa Hogan (11:50, 25 April 2022)

What happens when a petrolhead parks up and opens a farm shop? Find out as Lisa Hogan reveals to Adam Leyland what it’s like to be in business with Jeremy Clarkson, running the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

Come and learn how they put pedal to the metal to grow a thriving Cotswolds business highlighting local produce.

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#3: 2022 Farm Shop & Deli Retailers of the Year (15:15, 25 April 2022) and the winners of its brand new Product Awards (throughout show)

We recognise the speciality retailers leading the sector in customer service, innovation, and community involvement, as well as sustainable initiatives, at our exclusive Retailer Awards.

The show’s brand new Product Awards will be celebrating winners across the three days, showcasing excellence across six categories (Meat, Condiments, Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery and Preserves).

An esteemed panel of judges will consider criteria such as sustainability, ethical brand stories and provenance before crowning the winners.

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#4: Dragon’s Pantry - Pitch and ditch, or get seriously rich! (10:00, 26 April 2022 and 15:00, 27 April)

Are you ready to witness the ultimate retail test? Watch and learn as a brace of intrepid entrepreneurs meet our fearsomely-experienced industry ‘dragons’ to make their 15-minute pitch.

Success could bring a new listing and coverage in The Grocer, while everyone gets invaluable insights into what works in-store.

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#5: Don’t just throw It away: Giving Surplus Purpose (14:20, 26 April 2022)

The race is on for Britain’s farm shops, delis and other businesses to find sustainable and cost-neutral ways to reduce waste, against a backdrop of climate change challenges and Sustainable Development Goals.

Simone Connolly, FareShare’s Midlands Director and Charity Trustee explains how they work with businesses to help them reduce waste, while supporting their local communities.

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#6: A Cut above the rest: the Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards (15:15, 26 April 2022)

For the first time, the Farm Shop & Deli show will be host to the presentation of the Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards 2022, with food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden.

Awarding butchers for over 20 years, Meat Trades Journal once again host the only UK awards dedicated to recognising this vital sector.

(Venue: Farm Shop & Deli Competition Theatre)

#7: Food & Drink Wales Fine Food Showcase (10:15, 27 April 2022)

Celebrate delicious Welsh food and drink and sample the country’s exciting new tastes and flavours, as food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden introduces the Food & Drink Wales Fine Food Showcase.

Taste some outstanding products and enjoy an informal networking session over coffee with colleagues.

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#8: Walking in their shoes: What customers really want (12:00, 27 April 2022)

Thinking like a shopper is crucial to getting your value proposition right. So our fun interactive session, hosted by This is Cumbria, will focus on their needs, with live insights into your pain points and preferences around speciality food and drink.

Plus, there’ll be delicious food from Cumbria, that every customer will love.

(Venue: The Grocer Talking Shop Live)

#9: Innovation, innovation, Innovation!

The Farm Shop & Deli Show exhibition floor will be simply bursting with new product launches, with exhibitors including Ahmad Tea, Cook, Delice de France, Hawkshead Relish, Innocent, Cawston Press, and Cotswold Fayre.

Spot the rising stars – connect with new and existing suppliers. Your time’s important, so make every minute at the NEC count – visit the 'Innovation' product category at www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk and browse what’s new for 2022.

#10: Don’t just take our word for it…

Here’s what visitors said about the last Farm Shop & Deli Show:

“It’s very difficult in this day and age to actually find new things, you have to keep changing it all the time, so it’s really good to come to something like this.”

John Duhigg, Owner, Domoch Stores.

“It’s my third time at Farm Shop & Deli, and this show has been even better this year. There is lots of inspiration for a seasonal farm shop, I’ve been able to meet new people and see and try products in season.” Nicola Gilbert, Court Farm & Leisure

The UK Food & Drink Shows are an opportunity to celebrate the return of our exhibitions across food development, grocery, manufacturing, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice at the NEC Birmingham from 25-27 April 2022.

The Farm Shop & Deli Show will run alongside Food & Drink Expo, The Forecourt Show and National Convenience Show.

The UK Food & Drink Shows are a product of the award-winning team at William Reed.

Now more than ever, you can trust us to bring the whole industry back together and furnish you with the information, insight and connections you need to navigate the future in the best way possible.

Go online now to register FREE at www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/visit.