10-year FBT on dairy farm up for tender in Cumbria

The 10-year farm tenancy has been described as a 'rare business opportunity' (Photo: H&H)

A 10-year Farm Business Tenancy (FBT) is now available for new tenants to take over a 227-acre dairy farm in Cumbria.

Prospect Farm is being let under a long-term 10-year FBT which will commence on 1 April 2020 and expire on the 31 March 2030.

The farm is situated in a renowned dairy farming area near Aspatria, H&H Land & Estates says.

It offers extensive outbuildings, 239 cubicles, a Fullwood 12/12 milking parlour, loose housing and crop storage together with a three-bedroom detached bungalow.







The land, split into 24 separate fields, is a mixture of temporary and permanent grassland, with the majority capable of being ploughed.

A further estimated 65-acres of land at Allerby is available on an annual grazing licence by separate negotiation.

Thomas Armstrong, Director and Chartered Surveyor of H&H Land & Estates, said this FBT provides new tenants with a 'rare business opportunity.'

“This is a good-sized and high-quality dairy farm offering tremendous scope with high-quality grazing.

“Farms such as this coming onto the open market for a long term FBT are increasingly few and far between and as such we are expecting considerable interest,” he said.

More specifically, the farm includes loose housing and cubicles, bulk tank room, milking parlour, two covered collecting yards, indoor feed areas, cubicle shed, extensive concrete yard, two 3-ring slurry towers, two external feed stores, lean-to general purpose shed, loose housing, crop store, dutch barn, loose housings, two metal cake towers, hardcore standing and silage pit.

Included in the letting are 90.63 of Non-SDA Basic Payment Scheme Entitlements, which will be transferred to the successful tenant at no extra cost for the period of the tenancy.

Mr Armstrong added: “In order to be successful in securing a FBT in the current competitive market, you need to ensure that your application stands out from the rest, so you must show knowledge and an in-depth understanding of your proposals.

“The submission must demonstrate that you are a farmer who has experience and vision and the business plan should outline the opportunities that you propose to bring to the farm and demonstrate your competitive advantage.”

Tender offers, together with all supporting documents, should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked ‘Prospect Farm Tender’ to H&H Land & Estates Limited, Borderway, Rosehill, Carlisle, CA1 2RS, no later than noon 19 February.

All tenders should be submitted on the correct form available from H&H Land & Estates. In addition, prospective tenants are advised to make their interest in the additional land at the tender submission stage.