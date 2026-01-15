10-year tenancy on small Shropshire farm creates rare entry route

A rare “starter farm” opportunity has come onto the market in Shropshire, with a 30-acre holding being offered on a 10-year tenancy aimed squarely at new entrants to farming.

Hole Farm, in Aston Pigott near Westbury and around 12 miles from Shrewsbury, is expected to attract strong interest from those looking for a manageable first step into the industry.

The successful applicant will be offered a 10-year farm business tenancy starting on 25 March, providing the security needed to establish and grow a farming business.

The holding is being marketed by property consultancy Carter Jonas, which will host a viewing day on Friday 30 January.

Carter Jonas associate John Cooke said opportunities of this type have become increasingly scarce.

“County Councils used to offer these sorts of holdings regularly, but a lot have been sold so this is quite a rare opportunity in this part of the world,” he said.

He said the scale and layout of the holding make it particularly suitable for someone starting out.

“We expect it to interest people who are getting into farming. It’s a small-scale farm, so manageable, and would be a great foot on the ladder for someone,” he said.

The self-contained unit includes a period farmhouse, farm buildings and hay stores, all set within 30 acres of productive pasture divided into six fields.

Mature hedges and stock fencing surround the land, with a belt of woodland providing shelter and amenity.

Soils are predominantly loamy and clay, making the holding suitable for grassland, cereals or mixed enterprises.

Mr Cooke said the farm offers flexibility for different business models.

“It’s a self-contained unit which would suit a variety of purposes from animals or crops to fresh produce in a market garden format,” he said.

He added that the length of the tenancy is a key feature. “The owners are offering a 10-year let so there is time for the successful tenant to establish a business,” he said.

“They are very supportive of regenerative and organic systems, and sustainable food production in all its forms.”

The detached farmhouse retains its period character and enjoys views across the Shropshire Hills, with accommodation arranged over two floors plus a cellar.

A traditional Dutch barn forms part of the holding and, while in need of some improvement, could be used for storage or livestock.

Other buildings may be made available by separate negotiation, although these require repair before use.

Starter farms of this size and with this level of security have become increasingly hard to find as council smallholdings have been sold off across the country.

The holding is expected to appeal to those seeking a practical, long-term entry into farming with the space and security to build a viable business.

Viewings must be booked in advance and will take place between 12 noon and 3.30pm on the open day.